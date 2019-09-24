Charles Osmond North Charles Osmond North, a resident of Ashford, Alabama died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Southeast Health. He was 81. A Graveside service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the Ashford City Cemetery with Reverend David Baker officiating. The family will receive friends at Southern Heritage Funeral Home from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ashford Rescue, P.O. Box 368, Ashford, Alabama 36312. Mr. North was born to the late James and Avadell Ammons North. He was a lifelong resident of Ashford, Alabama where he farmed for 45 years. He served on the board of directors at Ashford Academy as well as the Wiregrass Gin Company. Mr. North is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Auga Jan North. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Olivia North; one son, Barton North, Dothan, Alabama; one daughter, Marsha North (Matt Escher), Birmingham, Alabama and one brother, Bobby North (Angela), Tampa, Florida. www.southernheritagefh.com
