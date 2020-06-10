Herbert H. (Corky) Nowell, age 90 of Cowarts, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Cowarts Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am on Thursday at the cemetery. Mr. Nowell is survived by a son, Terry (Donna) Nowell, daughter Lisa (Matt) Sweet, step-children Marie Owens, Elaine Brown, Randall (Lynda) Watson, Anthony (Juliene) Watson and sister Betty McKenzie. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

