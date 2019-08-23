KINSEY. . .Louise Martin Nowell, a resident of Kinsey, died Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. She was 88. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Kinsey Baptist Church with Reverend Brad Hardy and Reverend Sam White officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Saturday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsey Baptist Church, 6745 Walden Drive, Kinsey, AL 36303. Mrs. Nowell was born April 15, 1931 in Dale County and lived her early years of life in the Ft. Rucker area. She moved to Houston County in 1942. Mrs. Nowell was a member of the Kinsey Baptist Church and the Peacemakers Sunday School Class. She was a former member and President of the Daffodil Garden Club in Headland. Mrs. Nowell loved making flower arrangements for her church, family and friends. She also won several awards for her arrangements in flower shows. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the love of her life. Mrs. Nowell was employed by the Lamp Shade in Dothan until her retirement in 1998. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orbie Gene Nowell, her parents, Joseph and Gracie Cobb Martin, a sister, Bobby Jean Martin, and two brothers, Bill J. Martin and Wilburn J. Martin. Surviving relatives include her sons, Marty Nowell (Rita), Dothan; Alan Nowell, Kinsey; Russell "Rusty" Nowell (Jean), Kinsey and Randy Nowell (Lori), Columbia; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Nowell (Lindsay), Lynsey Nowell Buckley (Josh), Robert Nowell (Brandi), Adam Nowell, Seth Nowell (Meredith), Madison Nowell, Blake Nowell and Annaleigh Nowell; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Sherri Grant. Serving as active pallbearers will be Nick Nowell, Seth Nowell, Blake Nowell, Robert Nowell, Josh Buckley and Matthew Anderson. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
