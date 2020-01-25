Ronny Nowell, a resident of Headland, died Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020, at his home. He was 73. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Reverend Scotty Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:30 P.M. Sunday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 or to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, c/o Randy Harrison, 1550 Parramore Rd., Dothan, AL 36303. Ronny Nowell was a lifelong resident of Headland and was a 1964 graduate of Headland High School. He served his country in the Air National Guard in the Dothan Unit. He earned an Associate's Degree from Chipola College. Ronny was self-employed as the President and Co-Owner and Operator of Nowell Enterprises and Byrd-Nowell Farms. In earlier years, he was employed by Southern Airways at the Dothan Airport. Ronny was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Durwood Nowell, a brother, Kenny Nowell, and a sister, Starla Schroll. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Mary Jane Nowell, Santa Rosa Beach, FL; three sons, Ron Nowell, St. Joseph, MI, Ryan Nowell (Amanda), Jakin, GA, and Rustin Nowell (Kesha), Montgomery; his mother, Maureen DeShazo Nowell, Headland; a sister-in-law, Gloria Nowell; two brothers, Dr. Danny Nowell, Dothan, and Benny Nowell (Cynthia), Santa Rosa Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Griffin Nowell, Audrey Nowell, Reagan Nowell and Garand Nowell; several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Thomas Roney, Ken Penuel, David Byrd, Billy Wayne Danzey, Arch Solomon, Jerry Skipper, Dale Armstrong, Bob Haynes and Loyd Thomas. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Nowell, Ronny
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
12:30PM-2:30PM
12:30PM-2:30PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
2240 County Road 79
Dothan, AL 36303
2240 County Road 79
Dothan, AL 36303
Jan 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
2240 County Road 79
Dothan, AL 36303
2240 County Road 79
Dothan, AL 36303
