Ronny Nowell, a resident of Headland, died Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020, at his home. He was 73. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ronny Nowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
