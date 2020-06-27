Mr. William Pedro Nunez, age 83, formerly of Dothan, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1936 in Cuba to his parents, Jesus Nunez and Marcia Agramontes. Pedro was employed for Pioneer Shipping, a large corporation based out of the Bahamas and Miami, Florida. He was an avid advocate for immigrants in need. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His life will forever be cherished by the lives of his five children: Marcia Monroe, Silvia Ramsey, Alicia Cochran, Brisa Ramirez, and Yovany Nunez; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Mr. Nunez's life. www.wardwilson.com

