Mary "Sue" Oakes entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from an extended illness at her home in Ozark, AL, surrounded by those who loved her. She was 82. Sue's remains will be placed in her family cemetery on her land with family, pets and a beloved tractor that proceeded her. At her request, there will be a private service for family at the graveside at a later date. Born February 5, 1938 in Bangor, ME., her early life and teenage years were difficult and she was thrust into adult responsibilities prematurely. Those who knew Sue, and her "take charge" attitude, can know that this was born out of early survival. She married, William "Bill" Oakes in 1960, and, raised three children, much of the early years solo, as Bill served in a few tours in Vietnam. In today's societal norms, some will say that Sue wasn't "accomplished." She managed to complete high school, while working to help pay family bills and help raise her younger brother, Frank. She married, travelled as the Army would have you do, raised children, worked as Lifeguard at Ft. Rucker, taught swimming classes, made furniture, built a log house with her husband, children and friends, volunteered, donated to causes when she could, was handy with a chainsaw, bush-hog and other tools, drove a 35' Class A RV while towing a car like a boss, fancied herself a "captain" of her old pontoon boat that homed in Key West and enjoyed some lasting friendships. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, children, Patti and David, her Aunt Maimie, and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Oakes of Ozark, AL ; brother, Frank Morse of Portland, OR, sister, Connie Varner of FL and long-time friend, Sr. Penny Smith, OP, Footville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ozark Animal Control Shelter, 1315 Parker Drive, Ozark, Alabama or to Penny's Pantry, c/o St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 475 Camilla Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
