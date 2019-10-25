Marion Lamar "Mark" Oakley, III passed away at his home in Haleburg, Alabama Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife after an extended illness. He was 67. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Haleburg Baptist Church with Reverend Matthew Quincey officiating. Burial will follow in the Haleburg Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2:30 PM Saturday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Haleburg Cemetery Fund, c/o Donnie Teat, 1019 Couny Road 72, Columbia, AL 36319 or the Haleburg Fire and Rescue, c/o Bob Blount, 13744 County Road 53, Columbia, AL 36319. Mark was born February 26, 1952 and grew up in Columbia, Alabama. Mark was a 1970 graduate of Houston County High School. He graduated from Troy State University in 1973 where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Mark was a Certified Public Accountant until he retired. He became a partner at Skeen and Oakley after graduation and went on to be a Senior Partner at Oakley, Wright and Hart P.C. Mark was a member of Haleburg Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School for 40 years. He was also a former member of the Dothan Rotary Club as well as a board member of the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center. Mark also served on the Board of Directors at the Bank of Columbia. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Lamar Oakley, Jr. and Martha Lois Mitchell Oakley, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elbert Elliott and Mary Martha Elliott. Surviving relatives include his loving wife of 47 years, Susan Elliott Oakley; his daughter, Susanna Oakley Hines (Richard), Haleburg; a sister, Lynn Oakley, Kerrville, TX; two grandchildren, Mary Savanna Oakley and Madison Grace Hines. Mark will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted Christian, Husband, Father, Papa and Friend. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
