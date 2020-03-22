Susan Elliott Oakley, a resident of Haleburg, went to be with her husband of forty-seven years, Marion Lamar "Mark" Oakley, III, Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020. She was 67. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the Haleburg Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Quincey officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Haleburg Cemetery Fund, c/o Donnie Teat, 1019 County Road 72, Columbia, AL 36319 or to the Haleburg Fire and Rescue, c/o Bob Blount, 13744 County Road 53, Columbia, AL 36319. Susan Oakley was a lifelong resident of Haleburg, daughter of the late John Elbert Elliott and Mary Martha Zorn Elliott. She was a 1970 graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia. Susan furthered her education by receiving a B.S. Degree in Education and a Master's Degree in Special Education in the area of Emotional Conflict from Troy University. She was retired as a Special Education teacher from the Houston County School System. In earlier years, Susan taught at Abbeville Christian Academy. She was a member of the Haleburg Baptist Church where she formerly served as pianist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lamar "Mark" Oakley, III. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Susanna Oakley Hines (Richard), Haleburg; two grandchildren, Savanna Oakley and Madison Hines; a sister-in-law, Lynn Oakley, Kerrville, TX. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 22
Graveside Service
Sunday, March 22, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Haleburg Cemetery
10347 George H. Grimsley Highway
Columbia, AL 36319
10347 George H. Grimsley Highway
Columbia, AL 36319
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Southeast Health Announces First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Dothan
-
Dothan/Houston County EMA director: “Don’t panic, live your lives, just be cautious”
-
City approves incentives for new business in old Circle West theater
-
Jackson County declares state of emergency, acts on coronavirus defense
-
Dothan man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound following domestic dispute
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.