Patricia Ann Odom Patricia Ann Odom, a resident of Cowarts, Alabama died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 74. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend Ricky Carroll officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Crestlawn Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM at the funeral home. Ms. Patricia was born July 22, 1945 to the late Floyd Epps Sr. and Etta Earline Epps. Residing in Cowarts, Alabama for the last 52 years where she along with her late husband Ray Odom Sr. raised a family of four sons. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Ray Odom Sr.; her parents, a brother, Floyd Epps Jr. and a great grandson, Asher Easton. She is survived by her four sons, Ray Odom Jr. (Amy), Wallace Odom (Jennifer), Richard Odom (Sarah) and Houdi Odom; a daughter in-law, Kim Odom; a sister, Sandy Thompson; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice for the wonderful care and dedication in our time of need. www.southernheritagefh.com
