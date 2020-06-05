Major Danny Paul Odom, USMC (RET), a resident of Headland, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 65. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Alive Worship Team in care of Bradley Roper. Major was born on June 23, 1954 in Andalusia, Alabama and was a 1972 graduate of Headland High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1978 where he served during Desert Storm as a Field Artillery Officer. Major was an ordained Baptist minister who loved to serve the Lord. Upon his retirement in 1998 as a Major, he returned to Dothan where he taught NJROTC at Abbeville High School and Headland High School and taught MCJROTC at Northview High School until he retired in 2016. Major was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and operated the sound system at Ridgecrest for the praise and worship team. Major truly loved everyone for who they were without prejudice. He exemplified every quality of an outstanding educator, mentor, and leader. Major was a great man who loved everyone and served Jesus well. Survivors include his wife, Ramona Gulledge Odom; his son, Cameron (Lindsey) Odom; his daughter, Sandi (Blake) Murray; his grandchildren, Connor Odom, Riley Odom, Melody Murray, Major Murray and Marshall Murray; his brother, Mickey (Becky) Odom; several nieces and nephews, Tonya (Hank) Herbold, Gina Burdeshaw, Joseph (Lacy) Gulledge, Samuel (Liz) Gulledge, Amber (Steven) Rozina, Paxston (Allison) Gulledge, Crickette (Josh) Williams, Ethan Gulledge and Nickey (Jason) Guenther; his father in law, Winford (Mildred) Gulledge; his brothers-in- law and sisters-in-law, Keith (Jane) Gulledge, Glen (Carla) Gulledge and Chris (Stacey) Gulledge; and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and his caretakers: Brittney, Janie, Brandon, and Patty. Serving as pallbearers will be, Keith Gulledge, Glen Gulledge, Chris Gulledge, Gene Altman, Clay Burdeshaw and Stuart Howard. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Legendary AU coach Dye told Rane where he wanted to be buried
-
DHS employee removed from football coach position after social media posts
-
Victim of Dothan roadwork and COVID, a refuge shuts its doors
-
DHS assistant coach's social media posts about nation's civil unrest grab attention
-
Millard, Alexander
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.