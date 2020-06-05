Major Danny Paul Odom, USMC (RET), a resident of Headland, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 65. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Alive Worship Team in care of Bradley Roper. Major was born on June 23, 1954 in Andalusia, Alabama and was a 1972 graduate of Headland High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1978 where he served during Desert Storm as a Field Artillery Officer. Major was an ordained Baptist minister who loved to serve the Lord. Upon his retirement in 1998 as a Major, he returned to Dothan where he taught NJROTC at Abbeville High School and Headland High School and taught MCJROTC at Northview High School until he retired in 2016. Major was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and operated the sound system at Ridgecrest for the praise and worship team. Major truly loved everyone for who they were without prejudice. He exemplified every quality of an outstanding educator, mentor, and leader. Major was a great man who loved everyone and served Jesus well. Survivors include his wife, Ramona Gulledge Odom; his son, Cameron (Lindsey) Odom; his daughter, Sandi (Blake) Murray; his grandchildren, Connor Odom, Riley Odom, Melody Murray, Major Murray and Marshall Murray; his brother, Mickey (Becky) Odom; several nieces and nephews, Tonya (Hank) Herbold, Gina Burdeshaw, Joseph (Lacy) Gulledge, Samuel (Liz) Gulledge, Amber (Steven) Rozina, Paxston (Allison) Gulledge, Crickette (Josh) Williams, Ethan Gulledge and Nickey (Jason) Guenther; his father in law, Winford (Mildred) Gulledge; his brothers-in- law and sisters-in-law, Keith (Jane) Gulledge, Glen (Carla) Gulledge and Chris (Stacey) Gulledge; and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and his caretakers: Brittney, Janie, Brandon, and Patty. Serving as pallbearers will be, Keith Gulledge, Glen Gulledge, Chris Gulledge, Gene Altman, Clay Burdeshaw and Stuart Howard. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

