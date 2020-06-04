Major Danny Paul Odom, USMC (RET), a resident of Headland, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 65. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Alive Worship Team in care of Bradley Roper. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Major Odom USMC as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries