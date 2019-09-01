Mary "Ellen" Reynolds Offutt was born June 10, 1937 to the late Preston Reynolds and Georgia Mae Lewis Reynolds in Abbeville, AL. Ellen was the eldest of nine children. She attended Carver High School. She was preceded in death by her sons Reginald Offutt and James Thomas. She leaves to mourn a loving and devoted husband of 53 years, GK Offutt of Dothan, AL, a loving son Andre' Offutt (Karen) of Hillsborough, NC, two brothers, one sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
