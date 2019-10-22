Mrs. Imogene Laird Oliver, 89, of Ozark, died Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 in Dale Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Oliver will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, from Westview Heights United Methodist Church in Ozark with Reverend Dr. Jabe J. Fincher, Jr. and Reverend Phil Craddock officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Wednesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Mrs. Oliver was born July 31, 1930 in DeWitt, Arkansas to the late William McKinnley Laird and Bessie Lee Cox Laird. She was a graduate of Henderson State University. Mrs. Oliver worked as a secretary with the Ozark City School System until her retirement. She was an active member of Westview Heights United Methodist Church in Ozark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Dr. Dean Laird; her daughter-in-law, Malinda Snell Oliver; and one sister-in-law, Rose Oliver Clewis. Survivors include her husband, John Franklin Oliver, Jr.; her children, Mike Oliver (Shana), Jacki Outlaw (Jeff), and Johnny Oliver; grandchildren, Katie Manuel (Chris), Tyler Outlaw (Callie), Stephen Oliver, Sarah McLaughlin (Rane), and Olivia Outlaw; great grandson, Harvey McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Brenda Laird. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westview Heights United Methodist Church Building Fund, 512 Camilla Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
