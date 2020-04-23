Mr. Ronald Ollig, Sr. , 59 of Campbellton, FL, formally of Monroe, MI and West Palm Beach, Fl received his wings on April 20, 2020. Ronald was born to Janet Davidson in Windsor, Ontario. He was the owner of his own business, Water PRO Irrigation. He was an avid NASCAR fan and MOPAR car lover. Ronald is preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Davidson. He is survived by his mother, Janet Davidson of St. Mary, GA; wife, Rachel Ollig; sons, Ronald Ollig Jr. and Matthew (Carmelita) Ollig; sister, Mary Rice of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Joan (Richard) Parran of Monore, MI; brother, Steve Ollig of Canmore, Alberta; sister, Shari Ollig of St. Mary, GA; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on April 26, 2020 at 12 PM at McKinnie Funeral Home, 5304 Bowden Hill Rd, Campbellton, FL 32426 In lieu of flowers the family kindly accepts donations to help offset funeral expenses. PO Box 121 Campbellton, FL 32426. www.mckinniefuneralhome.com
