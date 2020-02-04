Mrs. Elizabeth Otto of Dothan passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Dothan Chapel with Reverend Bob Gross officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Ozark. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Otto retired from JC Penneys after 50 years. She loved her dog "Livie." She was a member of the Dothan Country Club, Women's Golf Association and First Baptist Church of Dothan. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Otto, daughter Sandy, and her only sister Laura Kominek. Survivors include daughter Deborah Taylor (LeeO), son Larry Shirah (Kathy), grandchildren Shannon Hamilton (Todd), Allison Winterberger (Devin), Trae Myers, Jeremy Myers (Amy), Sierra Shirah, 8 great-grandchildren, and one brother-in-law Dr. Robert Kominek.
Otto, Elizabeth
