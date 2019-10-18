Mrs. Marjorie Hicks Outlaw of Hartford, Alabama went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 91 after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at Pondtown United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 with visitation one hour prior.
