Mrs. Marjorie Hicks Outlaw of Hartford, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 91, after a long illness. She was at home surrounded by a loving family. Mrs. Outlaw was born December 25, 1927 to Charlie and Mae Hicks of Geneva, Alabama. She was married to Gilbert Outlaw for almost sixty years and was a mother to six children. She was a dedicated member of Pondtown United Methodist Church whose life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son Lance. Her beautiful life will be cherished by her children: Karol (Ronny) Tyler, Ronnie (Gloria) Outlaw, Neil Outlaw, Joel Outlaw, and Vann Outlaw; grandchildren, Jeff Tyler, Greg (Mallory) Tyler, Michella (Dave) Bennett, Logan Outlaw, Shayne (Krista) Outlaw, and Ashton Wood; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Willa Tyler; Cora, Emerson and Claire Bennett; Piper and Shep Wood; and Drew Outlaw; and a devoted sister, Sue Milstead. Funeral services will be held at Pondtown United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 with visitation one hour prior with Pastor Donna Cumbie leading the service. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Pondtown UMC Cemetery Fund 663 Pondtown Rd., Hartford 36344; St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Southern Care Hospice, 1253 Rucker Blvd. Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330 Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Hartford is in charge of arrangements.
