Mrs. Mary Maurine Sorrells Outlaw, age 82, of Hartford, Alabama, went home to be with the LORD Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Sanctuary of Hartford Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Spivey and Rev. Les Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the service time. Mrs. Outlaw was born April 8, 1937, in Geneva County to the late Johnny Rufus and Esker Sellers Sorrells. She was married for 54 years to the late William Lewis (Bill) Outlaw. In addition to her parents and husband, one daughter, Beverly Sue Outlaw; one brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Myma Loy Sorrells; one brother-in-law, Max Phillips; one grandson, Derek Cassels; and one great-grandchild, Luke Stewart all preceded her in death. Survivors include her sister, Martha Sue Sorrells Phillips, Hartford; two sons, Levonne Outlaw (Vicki), Hartford, and Wayne Outlaw (Alycia), Sharpsburg, Georgia; daughters, Rebecca Cassels (Bill), Tuscaloosa, and Deborah Hatcher (Mark), Hartford; eight grandchildren, Shannon Stewart (Ryan), Christopher Outlaw (Autumn), Alexis Cofer (Chuck), Nick Hatcher (Laura), Beverly Kosik (Kalen), Taylor Hatcher (Lauren), Anna Cassels, and Elizabeth Cassels; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimers Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60601 or Hartford Baptist Church, 105 E. Burch St., Hartford, AL 36344.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.