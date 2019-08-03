Tommie Sue McDonald Outlaw, age 87, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hartford Health Care in Hartford, Alabama. She was born August 15, 1931 to the late Hubert and Essie Rubean McDonald. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 4, 2019 at Pondtown Methodist Church in Hartford, Alabama with the Rev. Johnny Belcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Pondtown Church Cemetery under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford. Tommie Sue was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Outlaw and her parents. She is survived by three children, Sammy (Marsha) Outlaw, Danny Outlaw, Angie (Clifton) McWhorter, four grandchildren, Billy (Jill) Hunt, Tracey (Kris) Stewart, Kevin Gaynor and Jessica (Brandon) Hendrix; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Hazel (Joe) Garner, Brothers, Elton (Sheralyn) McDonald, Luveral (Ann) McDonald, Harold (Virginia) McDonald; several nieces and nephews. Flowers accepted or donations to Pondtown Cemetery Fund. bottomsgardenchapel@aol.com
