Tommie Sue McDonald Outlaw, age 87, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hartford Health Care in Hartford, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 4, 2019 at Pondtown Methodist Church in Hartford, Alabama with the Rev. Johnny Belcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Pondtown Church Cemetery under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford. Flowers accepted or donations to Pondtown Cemetery Fund. bottomsgardenchapel@aol.com

