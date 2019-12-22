Dorothy Lee Owens, a resident of Dothan passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Brother Stephen Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, one hour prior to the service. She is preceded in death by husband Comer Jerkins, daughter JoAnn Grimes, son Thomas Earl Jerkins, grandchildren Roy Grimes, Jr., Rachel Grimes, Bobby John Temples, sisters Inez Johnson, Eunice Brown, Johnnie Mae Peacock, and brother Bud Peacock. Survivors include daughters Mary Lynn Temples of Dothan; Doris Peters (Tony) of Dothan; Barbara Williams (Gary) of Dothan; grandchildren Lara McCall (Jackie), Sherry Davis (Stephen), Michelle Deslonde (Jacques), Jennifer Adams (Clay), Kevin Williams, Tony Dwayne and Jason Allan Peters, great-grandchildren Paul Grimes (Caitie), Andrew Bond, Sarah Davis, Benjamin Davis, Jared and Lydia Deslonde, Brantly, Braydon, Carmen, Braxton, and Jeremiah Peters, Jessica and Jaymie Grimes, and great-great-grandchildren Preslee and Willow Grimes. The family would like to acknowledge the special love and care that was given to our Mother by the wonderful staff on hall 7 at Extendicare Health and Rehab.
Owens, Dorothy Lee
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
