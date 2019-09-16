Melvin Wayne Owens, 87, of Midland City, AL, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1932 in Calhoun, FL. to the late Roy Clemmons and Lillie Barber. He was taken in and raised by his late paternal uncle William A. (Minnie B.) Owens. Funeral Service will be 2PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory. Melvin was preceded in death by his wife: Opal Owens, sister: Alma Johnnie Shoemake, and a brother and his wife: Owen (Frances) Owens. Survivors include sons: Robert W. (Becky) Owens, Tony R. (Johnnie) Owens, and Charles E. (Mary Ann) Owens, brothers: Don M. (Margaret) Clemmons, Rev. Joseph E. (Susan) Clemmons, and Roy A. (Gail) Clemmons, sisters: Marilyn Jean (Carroll) Revell, and Mary Vincie Davis, grandchildren: Sonja G. (Mark) Greene, Shannon H. (Michael) Bainbridge, and Melissa A. Roach, great-grandchildren: Brooke Greene, Kayla Griswold, Manny Johnson, Declin Greene, Christianna Greene, Zachary Roach, Ethan Roach, and Christina Grace Bainbridge, and great-great-granddaughter: Emma Lauren Griswold. www.wardwilson.com
