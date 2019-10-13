Ricky Palmer, a resident of Ashford, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Mike Shirah and Rev. Jimmy Williams officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Bluff Springs Baptist Church from 9:30 until 10:30 on Tuesday prior to service time. Ricky was born December 9, 1961 in Houston County to Marvin Wayne and Esther Pearl Johnson Palmer. He was a graduate of Northview High School and later attended Wallace Community College. Ricky was an avid Motocross Racer for over 20 years and loved racing. He traveled extensively across the nation racing in almost every state and even Mexico and Canada during his career. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Esther Palmer of Ashford; a brother, Michael Wayne Palmer of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
