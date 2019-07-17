ECHO COMMUNITYRuth Henderson Palmer, a resident of the Mt. Pisgah Community, near Echo, passed away Monday afternoon, July 15, 2019, at her home. She was 88. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, c/o Carolyn Riley, 1300 County Road 109, Newville, AL 36353 or to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. Mrs. Palmer was born and reared in the Bertha community of Dale County, daughter of the late William Henry Henderson and Mattie Ethel Blankenship Henderson. She lived overseas while her husband served in the U. S. Army and moved to the Mt. Pisgah Community in 1966. Mrs. Palmer retired from Fairview Clinic in Dothan as a Medical Secretary. After retirement, she was employed by Azalea Court Assisted Living in Headland as a Patient Attendant and also at the Burdeshaw-Solomon Senior Center. Mrs. Palmer was an active member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church where she formerly served as church organist. Mrs. Palmer is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Morriss Palmer, an infant son, Charles Edward Palmer, a daughter, Lisa Baumgaertner, a sister, Sylvia Elaine Whitehead, a brother, Willie Edward Henderson and a brother-in-law, Billy Hancock. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Ellen Tessitor (Matt), Virginia Beach, VA; a son, William David Palmer, Newville; five sisters, Imogene Selph (Jimmy), Clarksville, TN, Judy Maas (Alex), Clarksville, TN, Belita Hancock, Ariton, Bobby Willoughby (Jerry), Skipperville, Betty Ammons (Emmett), Headland; three grandchildren, Michelle Wilkerson, Linsay Palmer and Wesley Clark; special family friends and caregivers, Faylene Henderson, Emelie Woodham, Kimberly Kennedy and Annie Stevens. Serving as active pallbearers will be Matt Tessitor, Wesley Clark, Mickey Ammons, Keith Ammons, Roger Woodham and Tony Hancock. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
