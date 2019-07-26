William Grant Palmer of Dothan, AL, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 87. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Dothan City Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019.

