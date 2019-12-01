Dale Anthony Papotnik, age 70 of Dothan, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Reverend Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. An internment service, with military honors will be held at a later time in his home state of Pennsylvania. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.