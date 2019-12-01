Dale Anthony Papotnik, age 70 of Dothan, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Reverend Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. An internment service, with military honors will be held at a later time in his home state of Pennsylvania. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

