Mary Elizabeth Thompson Paramore, 90, of Pansey went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Enterprise Baptist Church (near Ashford) with Reverend John Mouery officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Paramore will be placed in the church one hour prior to the funeral service. The family will receive friends at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AES/Marci Harrison Special Education Class, 100 Barfield Street, Ashford, AL 36312. Mrs. Paramore was the daughter of James and Ocie Thompson. She was a homemaker and loved her family and friends. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Paramore was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Paramore; her sister, Clarice Hodges (Albert, Jr.) and her brother, James Thompson (Ginny). Survivors include two daughters, Sylvia Ingram and Sharlett Bonner (Danny); one son, Jimmy Paramore (Patti); seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. www.wardwilson.com
