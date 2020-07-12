NEWTONMr. Billy Hayes Parish, a resident of Newton, died Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at his home. He was 84. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Newton Baptist Church with Reverend Shane Traylor officiating. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. COVID19 guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing will be observed during all scheduled times. Mr. Parish, son of the late Cecil Parish and Phronie Bodiford Parish, was a native of Houston County, near Ashford. He was retired from the citrus industry in Florida and was formerly employed with Summerford Trucking in Ashford. Mr. Parish was a member of the Newton Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Barbara Bost and Kim Marshall; a son, Randy Parish; grandson, Scott Parish; four brothers, Ray Parish, Joe Parish, Robert Parish, and Gerald Parish. Surviving relatives include his wife, Myrtice Glisson Childree Parish, Newton; two daughters, Shelda Fisher (Bill), Huntsville and Sammie Jo Robbins (Tracy), Jakin, GA; two sons, Doug Parish (Peggy), Lakeland, FL and Christopher Parish (Vickie), Brooksville, FL; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jamie Stokes, Alex Cawley, Ethan Stokes, Stanley Enfinger, Keenan Childree, and Tyler Fischer. www.fuquabankston.com

To send flowers to the family of Billy Parish, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
3:00AM-5:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 13
Funeral Service
Monday, July 13, 2020
10:00AM
Newton Baptist Church
174 E. King Street
Newton, AL 36352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries