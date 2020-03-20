Cindy Parker, 67, of Milton, FL, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, with her loving and devoted husband, Mike Parker, by her side. Cindy was born in Pittsburgh, PA, where she lived with her mother, father, and three sisters until moving to Dothan, AL in 1978. Cindy spent the next 30 years in Dothan, where she raised her daughter, met her husband, Mike-the love of her life, and developed lifelong friendships through work and church. Cindy worked at Compass Bank for 20 years upon moving to Dothan, and later at Ameris Bank. Cindy and Mike later moved to Milton, FL, where they spent their retirement years by their pool and taking walks on the beach at every opportunity. Cindy was a strong, creative, vibrant woman who was steadfast in her faith and touched the lives of all those who were blessed to know her. A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Milton, FL on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Cindy's memory to the American Cancer Society. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Fred Hein. Cindy is survived by her husband, Mike Parker; her daughter and grandchildren Valerie Hein and Julia, Kaydence, and Maryetta; her son and his wife, Brent and April Parker; her granddaughter and her husband Shelby and Jesus Otero; sisters, Terri Hein-Beck, Cathy Hein-Bubas, and Leslie Feezor; and sister-in-law, Theresa Richards; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
