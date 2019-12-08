Joe C. Parker of Dothan, AL, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 83 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Ward-Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. Mr. Parker was born on September 24, 1936, in Houston County to the late Russell V. Parker & Stella Benefield Parker. They resided in Houston County. Mr. Parker graduated from Dothan High School in 1954, and later married Erma Ruth Wiggins on June 6, 1957. Mr. Parker was employed in the local banking community and served in the Air National Guard. He later owned and operated Parkway Motor Company for many years. In earlier years, he enjoyed occasional fishing trips with friends. More recently, he enjoyed visiting with classmates at occasional lunches and was able to attend his 65th high school class reunion earlier this year. He especially enjoyed operating his car dealership. He was a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church, and later followed Ridgecrest Baptist Church through television ministry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Ruth Wiggins Parker; brother, Auburn Parker; sister, Doris McKnight, and sister, Janice Crenshaw. Survivors include his son, Steve Parker; daughter, Cheryl Parker Todd (Andy); granddaughter, Ellen Caroline Todd Leonard (Matthew); grandson, Davis Anthony Todd; sister, Dianne Akin (Joel); a special family friend, David Gilmore; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridgecrest Baptist Television Ministry. www.wardwilson.com

