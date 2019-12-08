Joe C. Parker of Dothan, AL, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 83 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Ward-Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. Mr. Parker was born on September 24, 1936, in Houston County to the late Russell V. Parker & Stella Benefield Parker. They resided in Houston County. Mr. Parker graduated from Dothan High School in 1954, and later married Erma Ruth Wiggins on June 6, 1957. Mr. Parker was employed in the local banking community and served in the Air National Guard. He later owned and operated Parkway Motor Company for many years. In earlier years, he enjoyed occasional fishing trips with friends. More recently, he enjoyed visiting with classmates at occasional lunches and was able to attend his 65th high school class reunion earlier this year. He especially enjoyed operating his car dealership. He was a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church, and later followed Ridgecrest Baptist Church through television ministry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Ruth Wiggins Parker; brother, Auburn Parker; sister, Doris McKnight, and sister, Janice Crenshaw. Survivors include his son, Steve Parker; daughter, Cheryl Parker Todd (Andy); granddaughter, Ellen Caroline Todd Leonard (Matthew); grandson, Davis Anthony Todd; sister, Dianne Akin (Joel); a special family friend, David Gilmore; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridgecrest Baptist Television Ministry. www.wardwilson.com
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama city considering daytime curfew for its students
-
It’s finally happening. David’s Catfish House to open doors next week.
-
One in a million: Brantley girl’s birth ends bizarre generational legacy
-
Pedestrian struck and killed at scene of U.S. 90 crash
-
Chill Lounge owner hopes to bring classy nightlife scene to downtown with upscale venue
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.