Linda Faye Parker, of Midland City, passed away at Saturday morning, May 2, 2020. She was 76. A complete obituary with a list of survivors can be obtained by contacting Wright Funeral Home & Crematory via phone or website. www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com

Service information

May 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
2:00PM
May 4
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
10:00AM-5:00PM
May 5
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
8:00AM-1:30PM
