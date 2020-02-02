Connie Mack Parrish, a resident of Newville, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 84. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Concord Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. Monday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children's Home, 1302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301 or to the Judson Baptist Ministry Centers, 532 Ozark Road, Abbeville, AL 36310. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
