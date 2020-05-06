Mr. Charles Partridge, Graveside Service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery with military honors at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Floyd Griffin officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
