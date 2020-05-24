Shirley Paschal Marlow, 80, of Dothan, AL, passed away Thursday, May 21st at home with her loving husband by her side. She was born to Frank and Phodie paschal on January 22, 1940 in Enterprise, AL. Shortly after graduating high school in 1958, while working in Enterprise, Shirley met the love of her life, William Marlow. It was love at first sight, and after only 4 months of dating, they were wed on October 8, 1960 with their love enduring for just shy of 60 years. They traveled the world together during his military service as a Sergeant First Class in the Army, being stationed in Okinawa and Germany, as well as many posts stateside, before retiring back in home in south Alabama in Dothan. Shirley is survived by her husband William George Marlow, her children Kimala and Keith Marlow, her granddaughter Dr. Meridith Marlow, her sister Wilma Harrison, and a host of cousins, niece and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents as well as seven siblings. Shirley was an avid lover of books, being a published author on a trilogy herself. She also had a heart of gold and believed in service to her fellow man with all of her soul, something she passed on to her children and grandchild. Shirley exhibited such passion and dedication as the first female member of the Kiwanis Club of Houston County that she was awarded the Kiwanis International George F. Hixon Fellow and elected their first female president as well. Shirley's fiery passion for life, dedication to service, and fierce love of family was reflected in her every day actions and words as a loving wife, mother, and Nana. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 beginning at 10 am, followed by chapel service at 11 am at Ward Wilson Funeral Home 2414 Hartford Hwy. Dothan, AL 36305.
