Dwight D. Patrick of Ozark, AL passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was 71. He was a retired letter carrier and licensed auctioneer who loved horses, fast cars, and gardening. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Memorial service to be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at his home in Ozark. Survivors include his beloved "Missy", Pat Peters; daughter, Christy Van Laare; 2 sons, Scotty and Donny Patrick; sister, Sherry Deloney; brother, David Patrick; Grandson, Logan; a niece and three nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

