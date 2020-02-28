Larry Allen Patterson, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was 82. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Womack officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-3 pm. Mr. Patterson was born on September 14, 1937 in Dothan. He was a 1955 graduate of Dothan High School and served in the US Navy. Mr. Patterson worked at Ft. Rucker and later with Georgia Pacific until his retirement in 2004 after 25 years of service. He was a member of IBEW and a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Patterson and by his sister, Janice Richardson. Survivors include his sons, Billy McConnell, Charles (Wendy) McConnell, Steven Patterson, Scott Patterson, Shawn (Patricia) Patterson, and Seth (Lindsey) Patterson; his daughter, Teena Allen; his grandchildren, Melissa Kirkland, Alexis McConnell, Zoey Patterson, Daniel Elmore, Tyler Elmore, Alyssa Smith, Carter Patterson, Chloe Patterson, Chase Patterson and Claire Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Grant Kirkland and Payton Kirkland; his brothers, Gary Patterson and Michael Patterson; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
