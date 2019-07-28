DALEVILLE. Mrs. Rose Marie Patterson, a resident of Daleville, died early Friday morning, July 26, 2019 in a Dothan hospital. She was 86. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Ozark with John Cawley, Funeral Celebrant officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Mrs. Patterson, daughter of the late John D. Franklin and Rosa Mae Franklin, was a native of Lebanon, Missouri. She lived in various locations in the United States and overseas while her husband served in the United States Army. Mrs. Patterson moved to the Daleville/Ft. Rucker area in 1963. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and was an excellent seamstress. Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Sievers; her twin brother, John D. Franklin and brothers, Dale Franklin and James Franklin. Surviving relatives include her husband, Rae Patterson (SFC, United States Army, Retired), Daleville; two daughters, Jackie Sievers, Ozark and Connie Schurig (Hank), Wylie, Texas; her half-brother, Melvin; grandson, Hanky Schurig; and beloved niece, Janelle Moore, Lebanon, MO. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
