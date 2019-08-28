Mr. Delmar Paulk, 91, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Southeast Health. He was born in Ariton, Alabama on December 9, 1927 to the late Rassie and Sallie Paulk. He was a faithful member of Winslette Chapel United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
