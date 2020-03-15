Willie Nell Paulk passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Pensacola, FL. She was born January 14, 1930, in Graceville, FL. Willie Nell was a charter member of Cloverdale Baptist Church in Dothan, AL. She was also a member of the choir and Sunday School teacher. Willie Nell was owner of Florist Gift Shop in Dothan. She was an Alabama Flower Show Judge. She was talented in ceramics and painting. Willie Nell became a member of Olive Baptist Church when moving to Pensacola in 2007. Willie Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Johnathan Huelon (Dick) Paulk; parents, Cohen and Jewel Cain; brother, Ruben Cain; and nephew, Mike Cain. Willie Nell is survived by her sister, LaVonne Agerton (Archie); brother, Fred Cain (Nellie); niece, adopted sister, Ruby Collard (Terry); and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM, at Campbellton Baptist Church Cemetery, Campbellton, FL. Chaplain Jason Adams will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Emerald Coast Hospice or The Waterford at Carpenter's Creek. Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.

