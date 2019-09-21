Leslie David Payne, age 50, a resident of Louisville, AL, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 am at Center Ridge Cemetery in Ariton, AL with the Rev. Jason Hughes and Dr. Billy Gaither officiating, and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. David is survived by his wife: Mona Payne; sons: Chase Payne (Jordan), Kros Payne , Sloan Simmons (Jennifer), Ethan Simmons (Taylor); daughters: Lilly Grace Payne, Chelsie Jones (Ben); parents: Wendell and Mary Payne; grandchildren: Brooks Payne, Bowen Jones, Greer Jones, Kreed Simmons, Lawton Simmons; brothers: Jimbo Payne (Mitzi), Paul Payne (Tracey); and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to G.W. Long School. To sign the online guest register please visit our website at www.dillardfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.