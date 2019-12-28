Mr. Harold Gene Peacock of Enterprise passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Brother Karl Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 2:30 Monday, one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Program at pancan.org. Mr. Peacock was born October 11, 1931 to the late Reverend J.T. and Mamie Peacock. He graduated from API (Auburn University) in 1959. He served in the US Air Force. He was an electronic engineer and also served as a Gideon. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Merle Peacock. Survivors include daughter Cynthia Boyd (William), son Michael Peacock, Sr. (Jean), sisters and brothers Opal Smith, Joan Knight, Billy Peacock (Kathy), Sarah Hatcher (Don), grandchildren Jennifer Maki, Richard Maki (Ariel), Lauren Martin (Phillip), Kate Peacock, Michael Peacock, Jr., and great-grandchildren Grayson Martin and Atiya Maki.
Peacock, Harold Gene
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
1:30PM-2:30PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:30PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
