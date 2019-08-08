Mr. Freddie L. Peacock of Hartford passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Wiregrass Medical Center. He was 81. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hartford Baptist Church with Rev. Les Hughes and Rev. Bruce Spivey officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Chipley, FL with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday beginning at 12:00 noon and continuing until service time. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Hartford Baptist Church, 105 East Burch Street, Hartford AL 36344. Mr. Peacock was born December 18, 1937 to the late Henry and Ola Stevenson Peacock. He graduated from Turkey Creek High School in Dover, FL. Freddie served in the Coast Guard and the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. He retired from the railroad after many years of service. In addition to his parents, his daughter, Melanie Branch and two brothers: Theo and Roland Peacock preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Iris L. Cumbie Peacock; his son, Derek K. Peacock (Tonya); three grandchildren: Brianna Peacock, Stephen Branch, and Brittany Branch; sister, Marie Howell (John); two great-grandchildren: Mason and Elijah; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
