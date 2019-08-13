Mrs. Wanda Gayle Peebles of Hartford passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 at Wiregrass Medical Center. Memorialization will be by cremation with no services. Mrs. Peebles was born April 7, 1962 in Houston County to Vivian Gayle Andrews Yarbrough and John Wallace Yarbrough. She loved dogs and spending time with her family. Wanda also enjoyed refurbishing furniture and antiquing. She was a giving person and an organ donor, and her last gift, was the gift of sight. The family would like you to honor her memory with your contribution to the Wiregrass Humane Society, 255 Jerry Drive, Dothan, AL 36303. Survivors include her husband, Brett Peebles; stepson, Matthew Brett Peebles (Amy); grandson, Harvey Alan Peebles; sister, Stacie Snell (Kip); stepbrother, Robert Cole (Brandy); uncle, David Andrews (Sheila); numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
