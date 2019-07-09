Mr. Larry J. Peel of Malvern passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Signature Health Care of North Florida. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Malvern Baptist Church with Rev. Hosea Parker and Rev. Steve Skidmore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mr. Peel was born July 14, 1942 in Geneva County to the late Harry Peel and Rena Bell Peel. Mr. Peel was a member of Malvern Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday school director and sang in the choir for many years. Larry owned and operated Phyl's shoes in Dothan. He was a devoted husband, father and poppy. Larry loved his family and church family and will be dearly missed. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Peel; sons: Jeff Peel (Paula) and Mike Peel (Cindy) grandchildren: Tyler Peel (Kaylynn), Cidney Merritt (Chase) and Bryant Peel; sister, Pat Bass; other extended family and friends. The Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Signature Health Care of North Florida. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
