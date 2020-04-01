Leslie Bunch Penniman, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 73. Private interment services will be held at a later date. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Penniman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

