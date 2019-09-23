Mrs. Earlene Elmore Pennington McLin, of Prattville, Alabama, formerly of Dothan, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. She was 89 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Gary Burton officiating. Burial will follow in the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery (old Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery) with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. Family and friends will be received from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to the funeral service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. www.wardwilson.com
