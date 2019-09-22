Mrs. Earlene Elmore Pennington McLin, of Prattville, Alabama, formerly of Dothan, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. She was 89 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Gary Burton officiating. Burial will follow in the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery (old Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery) with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. Family and friends will be received from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to the funeral service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Mrs. McLin was born to the late Thomas Jefferson (T J) Elmore and Lendie Benefield Elmore on November 17, 1929. She lived in Houston County her entire life except when she moved in with her daughter and grandson the last few years. She loved fishing, going to the beach, and being with her family. She liked to watch Alabama and Florida football as well as softball. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Raymond B Pennington and J M McLin; her brother, Leroy Elmore; and her sisters, Annie Laura Smith, Irene Dickerson, Christine Dickerson, and Corene Maxwell. She is survived by her loving daughter, Glenda Pennington Wynn and her grandson, Justin Neal Wynn of Prattville; special family members, Guy C. Wynn, Angela Llewellyn, and Carolyn Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be Justin Wynn, Guy Wynn, Michael Llewellyn, Patrick McGregor, Jones Sorrells, and Michael Sorrells. www.wardwilson.com
