Carol Ann Perry, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence. She was 86. Funeral services for Mrs. Perry will be held at 2 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Campground Baptist Church cemetery in Ozark, Alabama. Carol was born March 16, 1933 in New Jersey to the late Howard M. and Jessie Stecher Dean. She was raised and schooled there and became an LPN. Mrs. Perry moved to Dothan in the 1980's to be closer to family and play golf at the Olympia Spa. She was also an accomplished painter and a member of the Wiregrass Art League. Mrs. Perry is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Perry. Survivors include two daughters, Judith Perry and Diane Perry (John Angel); sister, Linda Cook; nephew, Peter Cook and his son, Ethan Hart Cook.
