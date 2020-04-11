Doris Elaine "Myrtice" Perry, a resident of Columbia, died early Thursday morning April 9, 2020, at her home. She was 71. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

